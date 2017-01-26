Paramount Shifts Animated 'Amusement Park' to July 2018

The studio, led by CEO Brad Grey, on Thursday announced that the animated feature, previously scheduled for a wide release on March 22, 2019, will now hit theaters on July 13, 2018. Amusement Park features a voice cast of Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.