'Orange Is the New Black' Actor Pablo Schreiber Joins Gerard Butler Heist Thriller 'Den of Thieves'
The storyline focuses on a notorious crew of robbers, led by Schreiber, that plan the ultimate heist of the Federal Reserve Bank. Orange Is the New Black actor Pablo Schreiber has signed to star opposite Gerard Butler in STX's heist thriller Den of Thieves.
