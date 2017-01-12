OneLagos Fiesta: Super Glo-ing influe...

OneLagos Fiesta: Super Glo-ing influence on entertainment industry

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A LOOK at the king of data, Globacom's sponsored One Lagos Fiesta , it wouldn't be out of place to say that the highly impressive eight-day annual event is ranking among the very best musical festivals around the world. In addition to supplying supper entertainment for those in attendance, the fiesta afforded them opportunity of worrying less of the many travails experienced during the out-gone year as they danced all through into 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... Jan 1 Parenting eh 1
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec 28 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC