Of Course a oeDeadpoola Is Making Fun of a oeFor Your Considerationa Videos

Of Course a "Deadpool" Is Making Fun...

Of Course a "Deadpool" Is Making Fun of "For Your Consideration" Videos

15 hrs ago

With the Hollywood awards season upon us, the entertainment industry is getting inundated with "For Your Consideration" spots - movie and TV studios' reminders to colleagues not to forget them when it comes to voting. The "For Your Consideration" for the unlikely box office smash notes it took "42 rejection letters from Fox," and "783 million fans" of a leaked test video of the movie to get it to the big screen.

