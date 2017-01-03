No recession in Nigeria entertainment...

No recession in Nigeria entertainment industry - PMAN President

8 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Mr Pretty Okafor, President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria has said that the economic recession facing the nation since 2016 did not stop its entertainment industry from thriving. Okafor, in a retrospective look into 2016, noted that while other sectors of the nation's economy were grappling with the realities of the recession, the music and motion pictures industry was 'doing well'.

