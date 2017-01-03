MSG Blasts Rockette's "Betrayal" Over Marie Claire Story on Trump Inauguration Meeting

"Her secret recording was deceitful and cowardly," says owner MSG Entertainment of an anonymous dancer's recounting of a "private" meeting with the Rockettes. The Rockettes have made headlines since the announcement that the famed dances would perform at Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, and Tuesday, a leaked behind-the-scenes saga detailed more backlash between the dancers and the troupe's owners, MSG Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.