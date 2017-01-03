MSG Blasts Rockette's "Betrayal" Over...

MSG Blasts Rockette's "Betrayal" Over Marie Claire Story on Trump Inauguration Meeting

16 hrs ago

"Her secret recording was deceitful and cowardly," says owner MSG Entertainment of an anonymous dancer's recounting of a "private" meeting with the Rockettes. The Rockettes have made headlines since the announcement that the famed dances would perform at Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, and Tuesday, a leaked behind-the-scenes saga detailed more backlash between the dancers and the troupe's owners, MSG Entertainment.

