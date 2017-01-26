Mike Connors, Star of 'Mannix,' Dies at 91
'Mannix,' the last series from Lucille Ball's and Desi Arnaz's Desilu Productions, aired for eight seasons from September 1967 until April 1975. Mike Connors, who took a punch as well as anyone while playing the good-guy private detective on the long-running Saturday night action series Mannix for CBS, has died.
