Miami Film Fest Announces 2017 Lineup

Richard Gere's Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer will open the 34th Miami Film Festival, the 10-day fest announced, along with its 2017 lineup, Thursday morning. Both star Gere and director Joseph Ceder, a two-time Oscar-nominated Israeli filmmaker, will be on-hand to fete the film, which is set to be "one of 2017's most talked-about," according to festival director Jaie Laplante.

