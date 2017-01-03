Meryl Streep, Dubbed "Over-Rated" by ...

Meryl Streep, Dubbed "Over-Rated" by Donald Trump, Nabs Her 15th BAFTA Nomination

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"Well, we obviously think she's wonderful," says BAFTA's CEO of two-time winner Meryl Streep, who picked up a best actress nomination for 'Florence Foster Jenkins.' Less than a day after Donald Trump lashed out at Meryl Streep via Twitter, describing her as "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood," the star landed her 15th nomination from the British Academy.

