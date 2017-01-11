Megyn Kelly, Greta Van Susteren Moves...

Megyn Kelly, Greta Van Susteren Moves Force Fox News to Go Trumpier

As the former Fox News anchors switch networks, the Murdochs are forced to double-down on conservative pundits and details emerge of how NBC will utilize its shiny new star. The addition of Fox News anchors Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren to NBC News and MSNBC, respectively, may portend major shifts across the TV news landscape.

