Matt Damon on How Beer-Drinking Millennials Can Help Him Fight the Water Crisis

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the star and Water.org co-founder discusses a cooperation with Stella Artois, but isn't sure "how receptive" studios would be to donate some of their proceeds from his movies. Matt Damon added star power to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, discussing in a session how Water.org, which he co-founded, is fighting the water crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.