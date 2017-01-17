'Mary Kills People' Star Caroline Dhavernas on Doctor-Assisted Suicide: "Dying Is Not a Crime"
The Lifetime drama Mary Kills People , besides the steamy sex and police probes familiar to cable dramas, has a storyline certain to surprise, even divide, viewers with its portrayal of doctor-assisted suicide. In fact, people die several times over in the Canadian drama that has Hannibal star Caroline Dhavernas playing Dr. Mary Harris, a single mother and an ER doctor who illegally helps people facing death end their lives with a lethal cocktail.
