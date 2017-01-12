Lucasfilm Has "No Plans" for Digital Re-Creation of Carrie Fisher as Leia
"We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," reads a statement posted on Starwars.com Friday.
