LeBron James Blasts "Hater" Charles Barkley in Rant: "I Never Spit on a Kid"

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, who also appeared in Judd Apatow's 'Trainwreck,' said he would no longer allow the often critical TNT analyst to "disrespect my legacy." LeBron James tore into Turner Network Television NBA analyst Charles Barkley on Monday night for comments the former pro made about the Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar.

