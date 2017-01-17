Kumawood's Lilwin makes history at Asantehemaa's burial
Popular Ghanaian comic actor Kojo Nkansah known in the entertainment industry as Lilwin in paying his last respect to the late Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II in a historic way. Donned with a black cloth wrapped around his waist, Lilwin left the thousands of mourners gathered at the burial ceremony in shock when he appeared with his body painted with soot and sword in his hands and posed as an executioner.
