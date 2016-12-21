Keith Urban Joined by Wife Nicole Kidman Onstage to Honor David Bowie ...
Keith Urban on Saturday night paid respect to many of the great musicians who passed away in 2016 during his Music City Midnight New Year's Eve performance in Nashville. His eight-minute set, leading up to midnight and airing on CNN, included a medley of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," Glenn Frey's "Take It Easy," David Bowie's "Heroes," Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" and Prince's "Purple Rain."
