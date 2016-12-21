Keith Urban Joined by Wife Nicole Kid...

Keith Urban Joined by Wife Nicole Kidman Onstage to Honor David Bowie ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Keith Urban on Saturday night paid respect to many of the great musicians who passed away in 2016 during his Music City Midnight New Year's Eve performance in Nashville. His eight-minute set, leading up to midnight and airing on CNN, included a medley of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," Glenn Frey's "Take It Easy," David Bowie's "Heroes," Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" and Prince's "Purple Rain."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... 18 hr Parenting eh 1
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec 28 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC