'Jurassic World' Sequel Adds New Female Lead
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will return for the J.A. Bayona-directed follow-up, which recently added The Get Down 's Justice Smith . All plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but it is probably safe to expect loads of dinosaurs.
