Jon Hamm Is Positive Don Draper Would Be Dead By Now

Don Draper would be long gone by now if he were an actual person, as far as Jon Hamm is concerned. The Emmy-winning Mad Men star dropped by the Rich Eisen Show for a recent interview and said it was his opinion that while Draper did come up with the iconic Coke jingle, which is hinted at in the series finale , he would not have changed his destructive lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.