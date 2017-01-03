John Malone on Netflix's Reed Hasting...

John Malone on Netflix's Reed Hastings: "He Really Broke the Mold With His Success"

13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The media mogul told Lionsgate's Investor Day that traditional media distributors were "asleep at the switch" as Netflix built scale to go direct to consumer. Billionaire media baron John Malone, fresh from helping engineer the Lionsgate-Starz merger to compete on the content side against Netflix, on Tuesday praised the video streaming giant's CEO, Reed Hastings.

