Jimmy Fallon Pays Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, "One of the Funniest People Ever"
Jimmy Fallon took a moment out of Wednesday's Tonight Show to mourn Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 80. "We're all really saddened today to hear about the passing today of Mary Tyler Moore," said Fallon. "She was a pioneer, not only for television and comedy, but for women.
