Jeffrey Hayden, TV Director and Husband of Eva Marie Saint, Dies at 90
He helmed episodes of such series as 'The Andy Griffith Show,' 'Peyton Place, 'The Donna Reed Show and '77 Sunset Strip.' Jeffrey Hayden, a director, producer and writer for television, film and the theater and the husband of Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, has died.
