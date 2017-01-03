ICM Forms Strategic Partnership With Radio Talent Agency Workhouse Media

Workhouse's clients include Bobby Bones, CMT host Cody Alan, Rickey Smiley, Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Schiller, Scott Shannon, Ellen K, The Breakfast Club , Red Eye Radio, Lia Show , Jubal of Brooke & Jubal , Johnjay & Rich and Fitz in the Morning . ICM will service them in all non-radio areas, whereas Workhouse will represent any ICM clients interested in exploring radio.

