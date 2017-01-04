HOMESPUN | Mark Heyes
When Mark Heyes first heard The Beatles at age 9, little did he know it was the beginning of his life-long love for music - and a thriving musical career. "From the beginning, my heart resonated with anything that George Harrison did, from his very tasteful lead guitar playing to the way he carried his life," recalled Heyes, whose passion for music sparked when he heard "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "She Loves You."
