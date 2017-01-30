Hollywood Tweets Support for Attorney General Fired For Not Defending Immigration Ban
Several celebrities took to Twitter on Monday night to stand in solidarity with Sally Yates, the acting attorney general who was fired by Trump after she refused to defend his refugee and immigration ban in court. Trump's executive order, signed Friday, temporarily halts the country's refugee program and bans entries for immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.
