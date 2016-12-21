Hollywood Sign Vandalized to Read 'Hollyweed'
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said in an apparent New Year's prank, someone was able to climb onto the mountaintop and place tarps over the two O's on the sign for it to read "Hollyweed." The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and LAPD is investigatgating the act as a misdemeanor trespassing crime.
