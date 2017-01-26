Hollywood Reacts to John Hurt's Death

Mel Brooks, Chris Evans, Stephen Colbert and more stars took to Twitter Friday to mourn the death of British actor John Hurt, who passed away at the age of 77 after battling pancreatic cancer. The two-time Oscar nominee's six-decade career included turns on the BBC's Doctor Who , Midnight Express, for which he earned an Oscar nomination, three Harry Potter films, Ridley Scott's Alien and David Lynch's The Elephant Man, for which Hurt earned his second Oscar nom .

