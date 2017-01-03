Hollywood parties at razzle-dazzle Golden Globes
Hollywood's elite head for the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, the champagne-drenched launch of the entertainment industry's awards season, with whimsical musical "La La Land" leading the race for statuettes. Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle attend the at The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, on December 12, 2016 AFP/Valerie Macon LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's elite head for the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, the champagne-drenched launch of the entertainment industry's awards season, with whimsical musical "La La Land" leading the race for statuettes.
