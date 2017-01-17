Hillary Clinton Explains Her Inauguration Day Attendance in One Tweet

Many eyes were expected to be on Hillary Clinton when the former Democratic presidential candidate arrived to the swearing in event of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States on Friday. Her arrival with husband Bill Clinton occurred at the same time President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump were leaving the White House for the traditional limo ride of the outgoing and incoming presidents to the U.S. Capitol, providing a split-screen moment on TV news of the former election rivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.