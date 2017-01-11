'Han Solo' Movie Directors Confirm Woody Harrelson Casting
"We couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," said Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in a statement on Starwars.com . "His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique.
