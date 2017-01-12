Green Day Debuts New Anti-Trump Video...

Green Day Debuts New Anti-Trump Video Screed

Nearly two months removed from shouting "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist U.S.A" live on, of all places, the American Music Awards on ABC, Green Day is back with a new anti-Trump screed. The band, which revived its career in 2004 with the anti-Bush album American Idiot, looks like its taking a similar tack for the incoming President-elect.

