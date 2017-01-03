Golden Globes Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds With Video Montage
Jimmy Fallon stopped the show to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday. "This past year we lost so many legends and icons," said the Golden Globes host, "but a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days, and it was a terrible loss that we all felt."
