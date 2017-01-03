Golden Globes Film: Who Should Win, Who Will Win
THR film critic Todd McCarthy and awards analyst Scott Feinberg weigh in with their picks for "shoulds" and "wills," respectively. The most telling conclusion to be drawn from the best picture nominations in both categories is that only one is from a major studio .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC