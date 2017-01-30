Get Dressed Up For Awards Season In These Cool Cinematic NeatoShop Shirts
The Academy Awards are about a month away, which means the 2016-17 awards season will soon come to a close leaving some actors, directors, writers, producers and other members of the entertainment industry feeling like winners. Others will wonder where they went wrong, and why their project wasn't picked to win an award, but they'll cheer up when they realize they have tons of fans out there who still think they're winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC