Germaine Moody Appears At 'Dirty Sout...

Germaine Moody Appears At 'Dirty South House Arrest' Premiere In Atlanta

Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta's entertainment industry kicked off in full swing for 2017 with the Red Carpet premiere of writer and director Daphne Hayes' latest film "Dirty South House Arrest" on January 15th, starring LaTavia Roberson , Emmanual Hudson, Rodney Perry, comedians Pierre Edwards DC Young Fly and more. Hayes creativity, drive and talents landed her notable projects such as Vampire Diaries, The Game, Million Dollar Arm, and The Blind Side, to name a few.

Chicago, IL

