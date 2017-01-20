Frank Tidy, Cinematographer on Ridley...

Frank Tidy, Cinematographer on Ridley Scott's 'The Duellists,' Dies at 84

The British veteran also worked on five films with director Andrew Davis, including 'Under Siege' and 'Steal Big Steal Little.' Frank Tidy, the veteran British cinematographer who shot Ridley Scott's The Duellists and five films for director Andrew Davis, has died.

