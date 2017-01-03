Francine York, Alluring Actress of the 1960s, Dies at 80

She was memorable as a villainess on TV's 'Batman' and in such films as 'Bedtime Story,' 'Cannon for Cordoba' and 'The Doll Squad.' Francine York, the statuesque actress who showed off her sexuality as The Bookworm's moll on Batman and in such films as It's Only Money , Cannon for Cordoba and The Doll Squad , has died.

