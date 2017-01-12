First Western National Sentenced in 1MDB Corruption Scandal Probe

A Swiss banker has been sentenced to 28 weeks for offenses connected to the accounts of Jho Low, the controversial Malaysian playboy and former party buddy of Leonardo DiCaprio. The ongoing international investigation into the 1MDB corruption scandal, a multi-billion dollar fraud linked to the Malaysian prime minister which has engulfed The Wolf of Wall Street and led to the biggest asset seizure in the U.S. Justice Department's history, has claimed its first Western scalp.

