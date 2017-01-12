'Fatal Attraction' TV Series Dead at Fox
The drama had trouble casting, with sources telling THR that Paramount actually did not own the rights to the project. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the reboot of the iconic feature film had trouble casting - Megan Fox and Jenna Dewan Tatum both are said to have passed - and rights issues also may have been a problem.
