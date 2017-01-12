Donald Trump Attacks 'SNL' Again: "Really Bad Television!"

The latest missive came following Saturday's show featuring Alec Baldwin poking fun at "golden showers" and the president-elect's recent press conference. The NBC show returned from its winter holiday break on Saturday to poke fun at the recent news surrounding the president-elect and the recently released, unverified Russian reports that featured such claims as Trump asking prostitutes to perform "golden showers" and his first press conference in nearly half a year.

