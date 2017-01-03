Dixie Chick still bird-brained

Remember those three good-lookin' chicks who sang in such perfect harmony and were at the top of the playlist for every country radio station across the South and much of the rest of the nation back a decade and more? No? Neither did I until they popped up recently on a few conservative news sites spouting the same sort of leftist drivel that destroyed their success a decade ago, when they poisoned their largely Southern and rural base by repudiating a president popular with that base. This time, it's even worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.