Deadpool and the Punisher to Collide in New Comic Book Clash

Everyone knows what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, but what happens when an unstoppable killing machine meets an irrepressible psychopath? Marvel Entertainment will share the answer next spring, with the newly announced Deadpool vs. the Punisher comic book series. The five-issue series reunites creators Fred Van Lente and Pere Perez, who previously worked together on Valiant's Archer & Armstrong for what Van Lente describes as "your classic ultraviolet super-crime tragicomedy" that sees an old friend of Deadpool's targeted by Frank Castle, forcing Ryan Reynolds' comic book alter ego to try and save the day - or, at least, his friend from certain death.

