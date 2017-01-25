Critic's Notebook: President Trump Doubles Down on Divisiveness in ABC Interview
As if the disturbing events of the last week weren't enough, Donald Trump's first interview since his inauguration provided definitive proof of one thing: Being the president of the United States is not an effective cure for narcissistic personality disorder. Anyone who had expected Trump to develop nuance upon becoming the leader of the free world has now come to the horrible realization that it isn't going to happen.
