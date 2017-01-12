Controversial Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled By Sky Following Criticism From Family

"We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense," the company said about the episode of 'Urban Myths' featuring Joseph Fiennes as the late music star. U.K. pay-TV giant Sky said Friday it has decided not to air a TV program about Michael Jackson after his daughter, Paris Jackson, said she was "incredibly offended" by the portrayal of the late music star.

