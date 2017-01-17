Comic Jim Davidson celebrates 40 years in the entertainment business

His latest show, 40 Years On, looks back at Davidson's triumphs and tragedies, from his breakthrough on New Faces in 1976, through to winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2014. Davidson plans to take his audience at the Anvil, on January 31, on a trip down memory lane, regaling them with never-before heard stories, as he reminisces on the highs, lows and controversies of a unique life spent in the public eye.

