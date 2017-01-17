China's Wanda Plans to Invest Billion...

China's Wanda Plans to Invest Billions More in U.S. Entertainment Despite "Trade Tensions"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The conglomerate's billionaire chairman says in Davos that "trade will be affected by the tension between the two governments," but he doesn't expect to slow his Hollywood buying spree. Chatting with Reuters during the kickoff to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said his Dailian Wanda Group will continue to invest mightily in the U.S. entertainment industry despite coming trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... Jan 1 Parenting eh 1
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec 28 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC