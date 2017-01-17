China's Wanda Plans to Invest Billions More in U.S. Entertainment Despite "Trade Tensions"

The conglomerate's billionaire chairman says in Davos that "trade will be affected by the tension between the two governments," but he doesn't expect to slow his Hollywood buying spree. Chatting with Reuters during the kickoff to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said his Dailian Wanda Group will continue to invest mightily in the U.S. entertainment industry despite coming trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

