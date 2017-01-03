China Box Office: 'Rogue One' Opens to $31M, Far Far Away From 'Force Awakens'
The stand-alone 'Star Wars' film could be in trouble in the Middle Kingdom, given that Sony's sci-fi pic 'Passengers' opens there next weekend with backing from Beijing powerhouse Dalian Wanda Group. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story finally cruised into China over the weekend, completing its sweep of box offices around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC