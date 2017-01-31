Channel 4's Foreign-Language Drama Streamer Walter Presents to Launch in U.S. as SVOD Service

"Countries all over the globe are now producing extraordinary TV series," says founder and curator Walter Iuzzolino about the service, which will cost $6.99 a month in the U.S. British online streaming service Walter Presents, which focuses on curated foreign-language drama series and has developed a loyal following amid growing demand for high-end series from around the world, is coming to the U.S. in March.

