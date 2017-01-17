Bruce Springsteen Tells Australian Crowd He's Joining "New American Resistance"
"Our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of women and men that marched yesterday in every city of America. And in Melbourne," the singer told the crowd in Perth on Saturday.
