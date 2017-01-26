Bradley Cooper Was Supposed to Star in 'A Dog's Purpose'
Josh Gad replaced Bradley Cooper, who was at one point in talks to do the lead voice role in 'A Dog's Purpose.' According to a knowledgeable source, the star decided not to lend his voice after seeing an early cut of the film.
