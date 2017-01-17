Box-Office Milestone: 'Rogue One' Cro...

Box-Office Milestone: 'Rogue One' Crosses $1B Globally

21 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The stand-alone 'Star Wars' film achieved the victory on its 39th day in release and means Disney is home of all four 2016 movies that earned $1 billion or more. Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has joined the $1 billion globe at the worldwide box office.

